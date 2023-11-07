The Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club, as we head into what will be a busy beach summer patrol period, just got an important donation
Westpac Group's Technology Department is pleased to assist with funding the Shoalhaven community's efforts to rebuild and recover post bushfires and COVID-19.
The group, as a result, presented a $10,000 cheque to the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's President Rodney Austin OAM on Sunday [November 5].
These funds have been raised by Westpac employees over the last year as their way of supporting the community.
The Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club patrols one of the busiest beaches in the Shoalhaven and the donation is more than useful.
The club will use this donation for new Rescue Boards, equipment for the Rescue Vehicle, nippers and oxy viva bags.
Natalie Dyson from Westpac Group Technology Department said if departments in all companies got together and help fundraise for a charity each year that "big differences would be made".
Over 200 nippers and their family members enjoyed the presentation on Sunday with a barbecue and giveaways.
