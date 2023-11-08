Changes to dog access at Narrawallee Beach will come into play later this month.
The temporary access arrangements, announced by Shoalhaven City Council, mean that the southern part of Narrawallee Beach from the Matron Porter Drive beach access track to Surfers Avenue steps is dog-prohibited, with no on-leash transit permitted.
Access to the timed off-leash area is via the Matron Porter Drive Beach access track only.
"This is a popular beach for locals and visitors alike and we want to be sure that everyone understands the regulations that are in place to ensure the comfort of all," Director City Development, James Ruprai said.
"As we move forward, we'll consult extensively with the community to shape a more permanent dog access solution that reflects the collective vision for Narrawallee Beach."
Council's decision was made following a Land and Environment Court ruling.
Council is also taking steps to provide permanent dog access solutions at Narrawallee Beach.
This will include updating the environmental assessment and publishing the Review of Environmental Factors (REF) on the council's website.
The temporary changes are to encourage responsible dog ownership, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably.
For updates and more information, please visit the Dogs in the Public Domain Get Involved webpage.
