Keith Zehr wants to make the joy of music available to all - particularly to people with a disability.
He has plans and hopes to make music accessible to all.
Keith says people with disabilities need an outlet as they quite often are excluded from the outside world.
"Many people love it [music] and because they have so little in life they need access to things others are able to have," he said.
"Music is therapeutic and helps people to express themselves."
Keith recently moved to the area from Sydney and is working as a disability and youth worker in the area with Independence Ulladulla.
He previously ran music programs to teach "those who suffer from disabilities how to play instruments".
"I ran music programs for people who had disabilities and strokes. They never played instruments before this," Keith said.
"I taught them how to play chords and how to use limited movement to achieve the skills that are essential in playing an instrument."
He is keen to gauge interest in running similar programs in the Ulladulla region.
Interested people can contact him at on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/keithzehrmusic or 0484 356 106.
Keith, who is also a professional musician, said music helped save him.
"Music saved me because I was on a downward path of alcohol and in trouble as a youngster - hanging around the wrong people," he said.
"I gave up music and lost all hope until the day I picked up the guitar again and gave up the bottle.
"It helped me to secure work and to focus on something that was positive. I never believed in myself, but I just kept pushing and used it to get through."
Another of his aims is to "spread hope and support those in need through music".
"I am trying to empower individuals using my life story and to know they can lean on music when the going gets tough," he said.
Keith hopes that he "can help for free anywhere possible".
"I'm a paid professional singer at gigs, but when I have time, I would love to do group sessions and individual tuition - even speaking with people and sharing my story and helping the community wherever I can for free," he said.
"People can contact me if they need a hand."
Keith also appeared on the X Factor and The Voice.
He said the television exposure was good, and it "definitely was a learning curve".
