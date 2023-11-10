Vandals plant seeds of destruction

So many words popped in my head to sum up the fools who recently ripped seedlings out of the foreshore at Narrawallee Inlet.
Because I don't want to offend anyone - I will stick with fools.
However, feel free to fill in the blanks - People who take part in environmental vandalism are " __________".
This was the second time this year I have been down to Narrawallee due to the foreshore being vandalised.
The first time was when a whole bunch of trees were cut down and this time because the plants put in to replace the trees have also been ripped out the ground.
You just have to ask why?
I am no environmental expert, but even I know that the foreshore, without vegetation holding it together, will get washed and blown away.
Let's drive up to Vincentia's Collingwood Beach and I will explain why I know that vegetation on the foreshore is important.
Collingwood Beach has regularly been targeted by environmental vandals over the years and there are various information panels in place to explain why plants are so important.
Sand from the dunes, because they are so void of vegetation and unstable, used to blow into people's homes blocks away from the beach.
I have been to Collingwood Beach many times over the years about this issue - here is JUST one of my yarns.
Let's get back to Narrawallee because I have some good news.
The group won't be deterred because they know what they are doing is important and many other people do as well.
Sadly it seems the actions of a few foolish people leaves a lot to be desired.
I don't want to go back to Narrawallee again for another environmental vandalism story - two is more than enough.
Damian McGill, ACM reporter
