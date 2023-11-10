Milton Ulladulla Times

Vandals plant seeds of destruction

November 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vandals plant seeds of destruction
Vandals plant seeds of destruction

So many words popped in my head to sum up the fools who recently ripped seedlings out of the foreshore at Narrawallee Inlet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.