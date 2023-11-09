Looks to be a busy weekend coming up with several fun community activities and one important memorial service on.
Here is a rundown of some of the events - starting with the important memorial service.
Remembrance Day
Saturday November 11
THE Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch wants to officially invite all members of the community to its upcoming Remembrance Day service. The group will be marking Remembrance Day with a service on Saturday, November 11 at the Princes Highway memorial - just near the Ex-Servos Club. People are asked to arrive from 10.30am, the "move-in" will start at 10.45am and the service at 11am. "Everyone is more than welcome to attend this important memorial service," President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch," Sean Phillips said. Mr Phillips, given that it's being held on Saturday, said he expected the event would be well attended. "It's important we remember the service and sacrifice made for us," Mr Phillips said about why Remembrance Day remains so important.
Oliver !
From Saturday November 11
You better act fast, given that over 900 tickets are already sold for Milton Follies' November production of Oliver! With a cast of over 30 aged seven-years to over 70-years-of-age, Oliver! is shaping up to be one of Milton Follies most ambitious productions. With six shows over two weekends there are plenty of options for you. Tickets are available at www.miltonfollies.org and with tickets selling fast, you'll have to be quick to not miss out! Oliver Twist, the hero of Charles Dicken's classic tale, is an orphaned boy abandoned at a workhouse. Join Oliver [Finn McNamara] is assisted by Fagin [Lloyd McDonald], Nancy (Jacii Pavitt) and the Artful Dodger (Zoe Borg) and they try to navigate London's seedy underworld and avoid the wrath of Bill Sykes [Nazar El Tobgy].
Bawley Classic
Sunday November 12
Preparations for this year's Bawley Classic Car and Bike Show are motoring along nicely. The Bawley Classic car and bike show is an annual event that raises money for the Cancer Council of NSW. The 2023 show will be the event's seventh and this year will be held on Sunday, November 12 at Willinga Park, Bawley Point. There will be a big range of machines for you to admire, take photos of and ask questions about. The cost of entry is $10 per car. It doesn't matter if you are an entrant or a visitor or if you have ten people in the car, just $10 will get you through the gate. Anyone wanting to display their pride and joy should arrive as early as possible - as the spectators are arriving from 10am onwards.
Wharf Markets
Sunday November 12
The Ulladulla Wharf markets will be the place to be on Sunday from 8am-1pm. Another big crowd is expected for the popular markets with lots of stalls, the famous bacon and egg rolls or the famous mega roll and always fabulous coffee. Funds raised support the Ulladulla Marine Rescue Units great work.
Down South
Pollinator Week
From Saturday November 11
To round out spring, the most colourful and pollen-full month of the year, the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden is hosting two weekends of fun as part of Pollinator Week. From November 11 to 19, the gardens will be exhibiting a selection of intimate and vibrant photos taken by skilled photographers of native pollinators in the Banksia Room. This free exhibition is educational, family-friendly and free. Learn more by contacting the gardens on 4471 2544. Call to book into an insect seminar on November 11 for $15 per person.
Up North
The Bay Games
Saturday November 11
The Bay Games sees athletes and teams from around Australia travel to Jervis Bay to compete. Now known as The Games From Down Under combining beach and land-based workouts; competitors battle it out on the sand, in the sea, and under the spotlights in the main arena to be crowned this year's Boss of the Bay. It's on Saturday, November 11 from 6am to 6pm at Hawke Street. Phone 0477 550 393.
