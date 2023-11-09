Preparations for this year's Bawley Classic Car and Bike Show are motoring along nicely. The Bawley Classic car and bike show is an annual event that raises money for the Cancer Council of NSW. The 2023 show will be the event's seventh and this year will be held on Sunday, November 12 at Willinga Park, Bawley Point. There will be a big range of machines for you to admire, take photos of and ask questions about. The cost of entry is $10 per car. It doesn't matter if you are an entrant or a visitor or if you have ten people in the car, just $10 will get you through the gate. Anyone wanting to display their pride and joy should arrive as early as possible - as the spectators are arriving from 10am onwards.