A field of 54 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event this week and many strong efforts were cared.
Ian Ross was the clear winner, with a score of 25 points, from second placed Mark Pietikainen who scored 23 points.
Third place went to Shaun Carter with 22 points.
Read More:
Nearest the pins were won by Roy Bender on the second, Peter Mulligan on the sixth, and Don Miller on the ninth, while balls were given out for scores down to 17 on a count-back.
The wildcard of two balls was not won, so jackpots to four balls next week, November 15, when golfers will play a single stableford event.
This event will be run in conjunction with the first round of the Medal of Medals, for those who have qualified.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.