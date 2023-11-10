Not even the rain could dampen the spirits and talents of the First Nations Football Festival [FNFF] teams.
The yearly event was held at Ison Park, South Nowra recently with the finals played on Saturday after several days of great footy.
Over 400 players and over 40 teams took part in the three day tournament which was supported by Football Australia, Football NSW, Northern NSW Football, Heartbeat of Football and the South Coast Police District.
The final standings were:
Men's
Newcastle Indigenous All Stars first
South Coast Swans second and
Bherwerre FC third
Women's
Central Coast Indij Girls first
Illawarra Bungarra second
Newcastle Indigenous All Stars third
FNFF, formerly known as the National Indigenous Football Championships, is an annual tournament which originally commenced in 2016.
The event is hosted by Wreck Bay Sharks Football Club within the Shoalhaven District Football Association and was the first national open men and women football tournament for participants of an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander background.
The tournament is about showcasing the sporting abilities of Indigenous footballers and to create a pathway for Indigenous children and youth.
The tournament promotes a healthy lifestyle, the importance of education, cultural awareness, respect on and off the field, and a drug and alcohol-free tournament.
