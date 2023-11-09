A vital section of coastal foreshore has again been attacked by environmental vandals.
The Narrawallee Bushcare Group volunteers had recently replanted a section of foreshore targeted earlier this year by environmental vandals.
Some 30 Swamp Oaks had been cut down in the first incident and now the seedlings planted to replace the trees and remediate the site to provide coastal protection have just been ripped out of the ground.
Despite the two incidents, the determination of Narrawallee Bushcare volunteers is strong and their work continues.
Bushcare volunteer Merrion Tom said she was disappointed to see that the vandalism had happened again.
"All we are trying to do is keep and maintain the area - it's frustrating and just disappointing," she said.
Group member Paul Hayden say they remain committed to the task because they want to educate people about why their efforts are so important.
He said people need to know that if all the vegetation is removed then "coastal erosion will be really significant".
Paul admits that some people "just don't get it" and would rather have a view.
"Someone wandered along the other day and said 'but the view is so nice'. We said 'it's but if you remove all the vegetation you have a problem with foreshore erosion," Paul said.
Paul is all about educating and informing people about why vegetation on foreshores is so important.
Merrion agrees with Paul - suggesting more education on the importance of maintaining all foreshore is needed.
Sadly both Merrion and Paul know that sometimes people are "just selfish" and put their needs before things like protecting the environment.
"It does not go away - you just have to keep on going," Merrion said when asked if she still had the same passion for the cause.
Paul added it was not all negative.
"We get lots of positive feedback. People stop and say 'wow this area looks fantastic'," Paul said.
"I would say 80 to 90 percent of the people appreciate what we do, but you are always going to get an errant element who have got their own agenda and are only thinking about themselves."
Sara Farmer, another bushcare volunteer, said she was also undeterred by the actions of the vandals.
"I would hate to see it [the vandalism] happen again," Sara said.
Shoalhaven City Council was told about the latest attack and Paul said council was supportive of the Narrawallee Bushcare Group.
"This is council-owned land - not private land," Paul said.
Council's Manager Environmental Services, Dr Michael Roberts, said the latest incident was a painful setback for the bushcare group who have been volunteering at the Matron Porter Road site for more than 25 years.
"This area has been diligently managed and maintained by dedicated community volunteers to increase the longevity of the native vegetation in the area," Dr Roberts said.
"Vegetation in foreshore areas protects it and adjacent areas from erosion, critical during storm events that imposes a higher risk from wind erosion, excessive wave action and exacerbated tidal overruns.
"The vegetation also provides habitat for many local animal species."
The vegetation in the area, according to council, is listed as a Threatened Ecological Community under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 [NSW] and "unauthorised damage like this can impose a fine up to $330,000 under the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 [NSW]".
Council's Ranger Services is investigating the vandalism and will impose fines or prosecute perpetrators of vegetation vandalism across the region.
Council will implement all actions under the Vegetation Vandalism Prevention Policy.
Not to be deterred, the Narrawallee Bushcare Group were back on site this week, spreading mulch and replanting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.