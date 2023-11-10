Support for a community organisation sprinted past the finishing line and took first place at a Melbourne Cup fundraising event.
Cupitt's Estate, on Tuesday, hosted a Melbourne Cup fundraising event to support the Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla [CSF],
Funds were raised through ticket donations, sweeps, an art raffle and a live auction.
Cupitt's kindly donated a portion of ticket and sweep sales on the day.
Local artists Peta West, Fernanda O'Connell, Milumba Arts [Melissa Henry] and Taz Witkamp, to help raise funds, donated pieces of art.
The Cancer Support Foundation Milton Ulladulla would like to thank Cupitt's, the artists, several local businesses and all the people who attended the event.
Over $5000 was raised on the day and all funds raised go directly back into the community to enhance the provision of cancer-related clinical and support services in the Milton/Ulladulla area.
In addition to upgrading the cancer care centre and medical equipment, the foundation offers financial assistance to local patients in need.
This includes covering grocery, household and medical costs for families.
"As many patients cannot work during treatment, the funds raised by our community can provide huge financial relief during difficult times," a spokesperson for the foundation said.
