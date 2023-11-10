Shoalhaven City Council's rangers will be offering free microchipping for well-behaved pooches in this month and again in December.
The service is part of a responsible pet ownership initiative which sees the rangers offering advice and free microchipping at pop-up stalls across the Shoalhaven.
Council's Acting Lead Ranger Services, Jodie Parnell, said all cats and dogs must be microchipped by 12 weeks of age or before being sold or given away, whichever happens first.
"Microchipping is not just a legal requirement, it gives lost, injured or stolen pets the best chance of being reunited with their owner," Ms Parnell said.
"We understand pet owners sometimes struggle to get their dogs or cats microchipped and we're offering this service to help our pet owners in the community," she said.
Rangers will be setting up pop-up stalls on the following dates and locations:
The offer of free microchipping does not apply to breeders and there is a limit to two dogs per owner.
Dogs must be obedient and under the control of their owner.
Microchipping for cats will be available at another time and rangers, at the pop-up sessions, can answer questions about microchipping and desexing cats.
