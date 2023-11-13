A Milton-based medical establishment played a role in showing health professionals what it's like to live and work in a regional area.
Milton TLC was recently part of this year's 'Go Rural' road trip, hosted and funded by NSW Rural Doctors Network [RDN].
The "road trip" is designed to encourage future doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to consider the benefits and rewards of a rural health career.
Speech pathologist and director of Milton TLC, Kate Kinch, said this was a great opportunity to showcase what living and working outside of the city was like for health professionals.
"It's important that young health professionals are aware of the huge benefits that come from being part of a regional community," she said.
"The sense of connection and belonging that is found by living and working in a place like Milton is truly something special".
Kate hopes that experiences such as those provided by the RDN will encourage more young health professionals to choose a career in regional and rural communities.
Milton TLC is a multidisciplinary allied health centre that provides occupational therapy, speech pathology, music therapy and early intervention services to young people and their families in the Milton Ulladulla region and the wider Shoalhaven area.
Meanwhile, RDN Future Workforce Project Lead Eleanor Knight says Go Rural provides students with educational and lifestyle experiences - often unique to the towns they visit - providing valuable and rewarding insights into a rural health career.
"Since 2019, RDN's annual 'Go Rural' road trips have provided over three hundred students with opportunities to experience the many and varied benefits of working and living in rural communities," she said.
"The students get to experience first-hand what their professional and personal day-to-day life could look like and how rewarding it can be."
The students, on the trip, meet a range of health professionals, as well as community leaders and local residents.
