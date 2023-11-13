Happy and playful is how Murphy is described by the staff at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.
Murphy is just two-and-a-half years of age and is a very happy and playful boy.
Murphy gets along well with other dogs but would be just as happy being the only dog and getting all of your love to himself.
He costs $100 to adopt, which includes microchipping, desexing, vaccination, worm/flea/tick treatment and lifetime registration.
This happy hound needs daily walks, trips to the park or beach and playtime in the backyard with his family.
He has lots of energy and would be perfect for an active family.
Murphy loves being around people.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/980033 to learn more about giving Murphy his forever home.
