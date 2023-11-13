Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 13 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:26pm
Murphy is just two-and-a-half years of age and is a very happy and playful boy. Picture supplied
Happy and playful is how Murphy is described by the staff at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.

