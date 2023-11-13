Marine Rescue NSW volunteers on board Kioloa 20 rescued a kayaker from Belowla Island late yesterday afternoon [Monday, November 13].
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said Marine Rescue Kioloa received a call for assistance just before 5.30pm after the paddler was separated from a kayak.
"A volunteer crew was assembled immediately and rescue vessel Kioloa 20 was deployed," he said.
"The crew located the uninjured paddler on Belowla Island and safely returned the person to shore while radio operators from Marine Rescue Ulladulla assisted throughout the incident providing clear and effective communications. "
Paddlers using NSW waterways are encouraged to Log On and Log Off with Marine Rescue NSW by using the free Marine Rescue app or calling their local unit."
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer-based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
