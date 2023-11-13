Milton Ulladulla Times
Marine Rescue Kioloa helps stranded kayaker

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 14 2023 - 6:51am, first published 6:50am
Kioloa 20 in action. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers on board Kioloa 20 rescued a kayaker from Belowla Island late yesterday afternoon [Monday, November 13].

