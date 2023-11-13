Milton Ulladulla Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Keira Buckpitt's International Surfing Association Games selection

By Damian McGill
Updated November 14 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keira Buckpitt is looking forward to competing in two international events.
Keira Buckpitt is looking forward to competing in two international events.

Keira Buckpitt loves wearing the green and gold colours of Australia - just as much as she loves surfing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help