Keira Buckpitt loves wearing the green and gold colours of Australia - just as much as she loves surfing.
The Ulladulla Boardriders Club member and Culburra Beach resident is currently getting ready to represent Australia at the International Surfing Association [ISA] Games, juniors, to be held in Rio De Janeiro Brazil from November 24 to December 3.
In a double honour, the highly promising surfer was named co-captain of the Australian team.
Keira thought she had missed out on the chance to take part in the ISA Games but then two weeks ago good news came her way.
In a leady up to the selection announcement, she was third on the Australian rankings and only the top two surfers get to go games.
One of the competitors withdrew from the event and Keira was given the chance to compete - an honour she was not going to miss out on.
Then came more good news.
"I was voted co-captain by the other team members," Keira proudly said.
Keira said her past experience at the ISA Games and her willingness to help mentor the younger surfers were reasons why her team-mates voted to make her captain - a role she will share with Lennix Smith.
The Ulladulla Boardriders have also started a GoFundMe page to help Keira meet her travel costs for the ISA Games and for January 2024's World Junior Championships in San Diego USA - go here https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-get-keira-to-the-world-junior-championships to help.
Meanwhile, Keira did not know she would be competing in Rio, until she read a note left out for her.
"Mum and Dad did not even tell me - they just left a note out on the table," she said.
"The note said 'congratulations you have been selected for the ISA World Juniors'.
"I did not think it was real but it was - I am really happy."
At the ISA World Juniors competitors surf for both individual and team points.
"There is a solo side part of it - like a normal surf comp and then the team side means you are competing against all the other countries," she said.
"Each individual result adds up to the overall result and last year in El Salvador we [Australia] got second overall."
The 18-year-old hopes Australia finishes in the top five at least.
As captain Keira gets to take part in the opening ceremony which includes "the sand pour".
Selected representatives from each country take sand over to the event from where they live - Keira is taking sand from Lake Wollumboola.
All the sand is poured into one bowl - as a symbolic gesture of unity - at the opening ceremony.
Keira will be heading overseas with at least six boards.
She has just finished school at St John the Evangelist School and wants to become a professional surfer.
Keira did get a university offer but will be having a gap year in 2024.
Her most recent competition was at Red Head Pro Junior and to get a place in the next year's World Junior Championships in San Diego she had to finish in second spot which she did.
Keira said the competition at the Red Head Pro event was pretty close but she managed to take second place.
"It was close - I just got it [second place]," she said.
Keira said she is happy with her form but is always looking for things to work on to get better.
She said decision-making when it comes to wave selection was an area she needed to improve upon.
Her idol is eight-time world champion Steph Gilmore.
"Steph is a nice person and she surfs so well," Keira said.
Her mum Justine is joining her in Brazil and at the San Diego comp dad Mick, along with siblings Ben and Beau are going as well as is mum.
Keira would like to thank the members of the Ulladulla Boardriders Club and Kent Saunders from Southern Man Surf for their support and guidance.
