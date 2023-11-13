Shoalhaven City Council is calling for tenders to fix some of the region's worst hit roads following last year's natural disasters.
Record rainfall in March and July 2022 devastated parts of the Shoalhaven causing major landslips and severe road damage.
Now, details of a tender package aimed to fix the roads has just been published and roads in the tender package include:
Tender submission close on November 21 2023 with due diligence and reviews undertaken by Council and Transport for NSW shortly after.
Depending on the quality of interest, council hopes to award contracts at its December 2023 meeting.
Roads included in the tender package will continue to be monitored over the busy holiday season, with temporary repairs carried out where necessary until works begin.
Tender details are on council's website .
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Amanda Findley, said priority landslip works were well underway in Kangaroo Valley and Burrier, with council now seeking contractors to bid on seven roads in the southern part of the region.
"Residents and businesses in the south have put up with poor road conditions for more than a year so this will be welcome news for locals," Cr Findley said.
"It's taken many months of geotechnical investigations, design work and tender preparation, so it's a relief to see progress being made on these key roads," she said.
"This is a multi-million-dollar package funded by the state and federal governments predominantly through natural disaster funding."
