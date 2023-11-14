Bronwyn Coulston leaves Shoalhaven arts in a better place

An important figure in the Shoalhaven art scene, Bronwyn Coulston, is moving onto a new and exciting opportunity to further develop the arts industry across Australia.
Having held the role of Shoalhaven City Council's manager of Arts and Culture for the past eight-years, Ms Coulston told the Times she had mixed emotions on her last day (Friday, November 10).
READ MORE:
"I'm really excited by the new opportunities with SkillsEQuipped and the role as stakeholder liaison, and working across the arts industry nationally," she said.
"But obviously, it's also equally, really difficult to leave the gallery, because I've had an incredible eight years there and formed some very, very strong and close bonds with artists and community members.
"I've watched artistic careers grow and develop, and have been part of that."
Throughout her time leading Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, Ms Coulston has achieved some highly ambitious programs and helped place the gallery on the map for visual arts, supporting many local artists along the way.
One of her highlights was the TERRA within exhibition in 2020. Curated by Warwick Keen the exhibition put together works from over 30 First Nations artists, responding to the 250th anniversary of James Cook's charting of the East Coast, with artists drawing on survival, resilience and invasions.
"TERRA within was definitely an absolute highlight for me, but also there's been a real highlight in the number of times we've been able to have really strong exhibitions at the gallery," she said.
"And it's all been local artists. We've been able to really promote how incredibly, not just thriving, but professional the art scene here in the Shoalhaven is."
From public installations, to bringing ideas and visions together, working with local artists has been a proud aspect of Ms Coulston's work.
"One of the young artists that we'd worked with Elyssa Sykes Smith, who is a phenomenal local artist, commissioning her to do a fantastic exhibition," she said.
"The amazing piece just in front of the entertainment centre ... every time I drive past that, I smile, and I'm so pleased to see a statement piece about what arts can be in this community.
"There's so many [memories], I'm not sure I've had a chance to actually sit back and reflect and think about which ones are the highlights."
An early memory form the gallery for Ms Coulston was when she introduced herself to one community member.
"They sort of went, 'Oh, you're the new one, I guess we'll see how long you're here'," she said. "I think I'm pretty pleased to have shown that I was definitely here for a period and I'm invested in the community."
Since then, she ahs helped gain funding for the tour of Anna Glynn's exhibition Promiscuous Provenance in 2018, and for public art installations that showed local artist's connection to the Shoalhaven, in 2020.
On the first anniversary of the Black Summer Bushfires she commissioned the Wonder+Dread exhibition, to reflect on extreme weather events and artist's recordings of them.
And, just last year, more than 1000 community members made terracotta tiles for the Plant your Feet exhibition, which has since been placed in the Art Gallery of NSW.
"I am eternally grateful for how readily the community down here welcomed me," she said. "How they've been willing to work with me and work with the gallery and support me to grow that place. To really change what we do at the gallery.
"It's been an incredible opportunity. I have loved being part of that community, being part of that gallery. Bringing some of my vision into that.
"And the arts community have been incredibly generous with stepping into that vision with me, helping me achieve it."
Ms Coulston said the "only way is up" for Shoalhaven arts and culture, with great investment and funding, new organisations, and a new director, with a new vision and new ideas.
"It's just going to continue to grow."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.