The team from Lagom Bakery is celebrating their recent success.
The Burrill Lake business recently won a "Bx Business xCellence Award."
Now in its eighth year, the awards are "a highly sought-after recognition of business success and create 'exceptional opportunities for both finalists and winners".
Lagom Bakery is co-owned by Jon Reeves [head of sales and a baker], Brinley Kettle [head baker], Kim Waters and Matt Upson
The award-winning bakery was opened in December 2020.
Jon explains their approach to running a successful business.
"A fun working environment and happy staff makes a huge difference - you can feel it," he said.
"We aim to lead by example, being approachable and easy-going.
"On the product side, we nail the consistency and quality by using the highest-quality ingredients [locally sourced as much as possible], so our customers always get that same great Lagom taste."
Jon said support from the local community was vital and important for Lagom Bakery.
"Our community backs and supports us. We are so thankful to be part of this vibrant community," Jon said.
"Every comment and every story we hear is an encouragement to continue striving for our goal of nourishing this area with great sourdough and good company."
The awards team explains why the Burrill Lake business won.
"One of the key reasons why Lagom Bakery earned the Business Excellence Award is their dedication to using locally and sustainably sourced ingredients," Bx Business xCellence explained in a statement.
"In an era when concerns about the environment are paramount, Lagom takes its responsibility seriously.
"They prioritise ingredients that are not only of the highest quality but also environmentally friendly. This commitment to sustainability resonates with their customer base, creating a sense of shared values that strengthens the community."
