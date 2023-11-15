Milton Ulladulla Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Disabled Surfing Association South Coast needs volunteers for Mollymook Beach event

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
Disabled Surfing Association needs volunteers for Mollymook Beach event. Picture supplied
The Disabled Surfing Association of Australia [South Coast Branch] will be hitting the sand and the surf at Mollymook Beach this Saturday, November 18.

