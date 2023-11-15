The Disabled Surfing Association of Australia [South Coast Branch] will be hitting the sand and the surf at Mollymook Beach this Saturday, November 18.
Over 40 people have signed up to take part in the event, however, the association is looking for support from the community to make sure the day goes well.
The group needs volunteers to help on the day and no you don't have to be a surfer to volunteer.
If you can stand waist-deep in water then you can be a volunteer.
Details for volunteers:
Time: 9am at Mollymook Beach Southern end.
Cost: Nil
Advantage: A great memory and a sausage sandwich for your efforts.
You can register through Humantix, just turn up on the day or head here for more information.
The Disabled Surfing Association of Australia [South Coast Branch] is a not-for-profit organisation that helps individuals with a disability of any description get into the water for a short period of time.
