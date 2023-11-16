Nannas sit, knit and call for peace in the world

Knitting Nannas in the Milton Ulladulla District held one of their regular peaceful "knit-ins" on the Princes Highway, Harbourside, Ulladulla.
The event was held on a significant day.
"We particularly wanted to be visible on Remembrance Day this year," a group spokesperson said.
"It's so important to recognise how precious peace is and to value those who stand up for it in so many non-violent ways so that we all have a good future."
The Nannas, as normal, received lots of support from people passing by.
"We were pleasantly delighted by the many positive comments we got from passers-by who stopped to chat or called out from their cars," the spokesperson said.
"Please listen to your Nannas and remember that what you do today creates the future you would like for your children, their children and their children's children."
Nannas care about protecting biodiversity, trees, land, air and water for future generations.
As the previous United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki Moon said "there is no Planet B".
Knitting Nannas is an international "disorganisation" where people come together to ensure that our land, air and water are preserved for our children and grandchildren.
They sit, knit, plot, have a yarn and a cuppa, and bear witness to the war against the greedy, short-sighted corporations that are trying to rape our land and divide our communities.
Knitting Nannas is non-party political - they annoy all politicians equally.
The Australian Knitting Nannas acknowledge that the land we are trying to save is First Peoples' Country.
We applaud their caretaker-ship over the previous tens of thousands of years.
