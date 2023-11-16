The Milton-Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary volunteers and their guests marked an important event in style yesterday [Wednesday November 15].
The auxiliary celebrated its 90th anniversary at a function held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
In true auxiliary fashion, laughter, friendship and fun were all highlights of the event.
The group had every right to sit back and reflect on all its achievements from the last 90-years.
From the tin shed meetings, some 90 years ago, the tradition of working for the community and raising money for the hospital started.
Walk into the Milton Ulladulla Hospital today and you will see all of the equipment the auxiliary has supplied.
The auxiliary members are enormously proud to report they have donated more than $123,000 to their cause in the past three years.
The money is used for a range of medical equipment which ends up being used by local people.
Volunteers are the heart of the group and the Milton Ulladulla Times recently caught up with three members of the group for a really nice chat.
The chat followed the group's recent success at a volunteer based awards event.
You just know the Milton-Ulladulla Hospital Auxiliary is not going away any time soon and will be around for another 90-years for sure - not bad for a group that started out meeting in a tin shed.
