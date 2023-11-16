People of all ages are drawn to the St Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School's new outdoor learning and healing space.
The facility at the Milton-based school was officially opened this week [Thursday, November 16] and there was rightly an air of excitement in the air.
The project, a result of collective efforts from members of the St Mary's school and wider Milton community, includes the construction of a range of multi-functional, sustainable outdoor learning and community spaces.
It includes an interactive 'Story Walk' path, a mud kitchen, sustainable garden beds, and a sensory play space-that focuses on healing and improving student's mental health and well-being.
Under the guidance of Uncle Phil Butler, a local Indigenous community member, students and staff were involved in the development of the 'Story Walk' path, which tells the local story of Pigeon House Mountain [Bulgan].
Totem Poles, designed by students to capture the story, were hand-painted by a local Aboriginal artist.
Produce grown in the new garden beds will be used in the school canteen and as part of the school's Stephanie Alexander kitchen garden program.
The ReGROW, ReNEW, ReDISCOVER and ReUNITE project, aims to help the school community heal from the effects of the devastating fires which ravaged the area in early 2020.
The project received grant funding from the Australian Government.
Led by Uncle Phil, First Nations performers from St Marys and St John the Evangelist sung and danced at the official opening.
Uncle Phil also led the smoking ceremony.
Bishop of the Diocese of Wollongong, the Most Reverend Brian Mascord, carried out the facility's formal blessing.
Director of Schools Diocese of Wollongong, Peter Hill, said the new outdoor spaces would play a critical role in supporting students' learning and wellbeing.
"Learning and wellbeing are inseparable, and contribute equally to helping students develop personal and sociable capabilities to sustain their health and wellbeing," he said.
"Particularly in the aftermath of the black summer bushfires, it's vital that we take a proactive approach to building resilience, confidence and self-efficacy to equip St Mary's students to become engaged and successful lifelong learners."
Principal of St Mary's, Laurinda Nelson, said the development of the space allowed the school and wider community to come together to create something positive.
"This grant was a wonderful opportunity for our community to rebuild and heal after the devastation of the Black Summer Bushfires," she said.
"After so much pain, we wanted to come together in this space in a hopeful and joyful way.
"Our playground provides an opportunity for the community to gather in connection with the environment through play, embrace of the traditional story of Balgan [Pigeon House mountain] in our story walk, and provide an opportunity for students to grow, harvest and prepare their own food, developing lifelong skills will set them on a path of sustainability and environmental stewardship for life.
"We are truly blessed."
