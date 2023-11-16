Milton Ulladulla Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Beachside Veteran Golf Club results

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 17 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Pietikainen, Ron Sweaney and Greg Wood after another great day's golf. Picture supplied
Mark Pietikainen, Ron Sweaney and Greg Wood after another great day's golf. Picture supplied

A top quality field of 47 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event, in conjunction with the first round of the Medal Of Medals, this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.