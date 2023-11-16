A top quality field of 47 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event, in conjunction with the first round of the Medal Of Medals, this week.
Greg Wood, with 22 points, was the day's while Simon Richmond came in second place with 21 points.
Mark Pietikainen scored 20 points, and was awarded third place in a seven-way countback.
Nearest the pins were won by John Price on the second, Peter Geach on the sixth, Brian Morrison on the seveth and Alan [Butch] May on the ninth, while balls were given out for scores down to 17 on a countback.
The wildcard of four balls was won by Leonard Astill, so reverts back to two balls next week, November 22, when golfers will play a Single Stableford Event.
This event will be run in conjunction with the second, and final round of the Medal of Medals, for the six players who remain in contention.
