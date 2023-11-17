This week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's cat of the week is the "gorgeous" Star.
Star is 10-years-old and looking for a quiet home where he can relax with a new family.
Star has lived with another cat, so if you have a relaxed cat friendly cat, he may be the one for you.
Star costs $88 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Star needs to be kept inside at all times so he is safe from harm and needs a diet of good quality dry food to help keep her teeth clean.
Star's best features are:
An adoption can't be approved if you cannot come to the shelter to meet Star in person.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1003981 for more information on helping Star find her forever home.
