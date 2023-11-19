A group of families from the Ulladulla Yarning Mob had a great time at the weekend's Giiyong Festival.
This was an amazing experience, not only for the Ulladulla Yarning Mob's families but also for all the people who attended who came together and learnt more about the local area.
The Giiyong Festival was another cultural event where funding was used to get together and learn and be part and participate in cultural activities.
The Giiyong festival is in Eden and it is also for all of community to attend and watch and learn about culture and listen to music and dance of the amazing talented artists.
The Yarning Mob is local Aboriginal people and their families who have come together to look for activities and projects as a group for not only first nations people but these activities have also been attended and been given the opportunity for local community to be part of and attend.
The Ulladulla Yarning Mob was successful in attaining a grant which paid for a bus for anyone in the community to go to the "Midhong Black Cockatoo" which was held in Nowra this year.
Information about the trip was put up on social media and in attendance first nations people and local communities went to Nowra and had a great night.
The Ulladulla Yarning Mob are hoping to be able to receive more funding, grants or donations from organisations so that they are able to do more and participate in these activities.
There is a nation dance coming up down near Tilba in January, at Gulaga.
The Ulladulla Yarning Mob are hoping that with the help from groups or individuals that they will secure a bus for community to be able to go down and experience another cultural event.
The participants always back with so much appreciation and hope more people can come along for the next trip.
"Our bus ride keeps growing and we are having so much fun and the people in the community are also telling others so they are also joining our members and it has been great," a Ulladulla Yarning Mob spokesperson said.
Ulladulla Yarning Mob has a group on social media which keeps you informed on up and coming events locally.
Also if you are Aboriginal we have secured a room at the Ulladulla TAFE where we meet to do activities such as learn how to make fish hooks, weaving and we connect with other Aboriginal people and their families the the community, you are all welcome and you can contact TAFE for when they meet.
If you are in a position where you are able to help out in donations the Ulladulla Yarning Mob are interested in you getting in touch go here for details or email ulladullayarningmob@gmail.com.
