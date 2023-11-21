To feel and see the book they have been working on for almost two years means a lot for the people who worked on a most interesting historical project.
The Milton Ulladulla Family History Society members feel their latest book 'A History of Shopkeepers and their Families of the Milton-Ulladulla Area' is something special.
When you hear about the content in the book and the effort that went into producing it - you have to agree that yes this is a special and important book.
Read More
Julie Gullan edited the book on behalf of the Milton Ulladulla Family History Society and she talked about why the book is important to her and to so many other people.
"A lot of research went into it and it was great to get all the photos and great to get the end product actually," Julie said
Julie said she and all the contributors were "totally" proud of the book.
"There is nothing out there in our area like this book," she said.
The project was first thought of four years ago and over the last two-years to 18 months the contributors worked on it every day.
"All the contributors did a lot of research, gathering photos and recording reminiscences from locals," Julie said about how the book progressed.
Julie was also the project leader and a contributor to the pages.
The book's official launch will be held Friday, December 1 from 2pm at the lower levels of the Ulladulla Civic Centre and people can turn up on the day, pay and take a book or two.
If people miss the launch they can come to the group's rooms at the civic centre complex, after December 1, on a Monday, Wednesday and Saturday to get a copy of the book
At $45, the contributors feel the book definitely offers value for money.
Pre-launch orders are being taken now - go to the society website at https://www.mufhsi.org/our-up-coming-book-orders-are-being-taken-now/
The book won't be handed out until December 1 and over 50 pre-orders have already been taken.
A total of 500 books were printed and depending on demand another print run could take place.
The contributors would like the book to find a home in places all over the Milton and Ulladulla district.
Julie says the book "is all very good" and did not want to mention her favourite section.
"There are so many stories in there - I don't think I could just pick one out of it," she said.
Contributor Cheryl Baker then came forward with a valuable point.
"It's an insight into other people's lives as well - it's not just the shops and the buildings. It was the little anecdotes about their lives and what happened to them," Cheryl said.
Cheryl researched a number of people for the book and helped with the editing process - it was the first she had taken part in such a project.
She looks back now and thinks - "now that was a job well done by all of us".
"The photos are probably my favourite part of the book - there are some amazing photos in there of times passed," Cheryl said.
Julie added that the old Milton Ulladulla Times newspaper stories also added nicely to the book.
Ron Smith, who helped with the research, must have been a salesperson in a past life - given the teaser he added to the conversation.
"The name of the first trader - the first person who was selling goods to the Europeans who came here - was something that always impressed me," he said.
Ron would not go into detail - so it looks like we will have to buy the book to find out the name of the first trader.
"She was part of the fabric of society that was lost," Ron said to give us another hint.
"I am very proud of what the team has done. It's a team effort and a lot of people put work into this book.
"It will bring back a lot of memories for people as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.