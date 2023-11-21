Respected local group Yumaro extends an open invitation to everyone in the community to attend one of its upcoming open days.
Yumaro is a registered NDIS provider in Ulladulla and provides meaningful employment, support and more to over 30 adults with disabilities.
The dates of the open days are Tuesday, November 28, Wednesday, November 29 and Thursday, November 30 from 11am to 2pm at 157 Warden St, Ulladulla.
The nursery and garden centre is well known in the community for its excellent work.
The open days are a cahnce to learn more about what Yumaro's disability enterprise offers those who are living with a disability including information on the NDIS and what services the group can offer people, including providing those who live with a disability.
People can come and enjoy a sausage sizzle, free nursery activities, a meet and greet with managers from each department and speak to the group's chief executive officer.
Yumaro's team of nurturing, dedicated and committed staff are waiting to greet you through the gates of our facilities during its open days - so come and see where our participants work, play and learn
This is what Yumaro can offer:
Yumaro's retail and wholesale nursery is a unique offering for the South Coast region. Here we offer people living with a disability the chance to work, learn and grow in a successful, established plant nursery.
The organisation retail nursery is open to the public and we also grow plants directly for the wholesale market.
