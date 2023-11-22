The Milton Ulladulla and Districts Branch of Red Cross would like to thank all the group's supporters who baked, sewed or made items for sale at the stall which was a great success.
Thanks to Sylvia for her wonderful plants and the winner of the raffle was Fran of Ulladulla -congratulations Fran.
The funds raised from the stall are to go to the Disaster Response and Recovery Fund of the Australian Red Cross.
Recently members of the emergency services division of the branch have been training to be ready in case of disaster.
They encourage everybody to start thinking about being prepared - just in case.
The Milton Ulladulla and Districts Branch of the Red Cross thanks everyone who gives up their time to help in emergencies.
The branch has been operating in this area for over 35 years with the main function being fundraising for the many projects which Red Cross operates.
Thanks particularly at this time to those who knit and complete the Trauma Teddies.
There has been a national call out for more Trauma Teddies to be sent to Qantas as they help repatriate Australians from Israel.
Over two hundred teddies were sent to Greta for a memorial service for the victims of the bus crash and 100 teddies to the Solomon Islands to be included in the new baby packs.
Milton Ulladulla, together with other branches of the Red Cross, was able to help supply teddies for such good causes.
These hand-knitted bears give much comfort when they are received and the branch is very grateful for all those who help supply them.
Anyone who has the time and would like to knit these special teddies is asked to contact the Trauma Teddy Co-ordinator Jane Milojevic on 0417 062 007.
Thanks to Frank and Lesley Harper for representing the branch at the Remembrance Service on November 11.
Thanks to all members and volunteers who help support the Australian Red Cross and we hope that everybody has a safe and healthy Festive Season.
Branch members meet on Thursday, December 7 at 1.30pm at the Baptist Church - the next meeting will be in February.
The branch will have a stall at the Bunnings Ulladulla Christmas event at 5pm on December 7 and members would be happy to talk to anyone about Red Cross.
