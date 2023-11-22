Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla and Districts Branch of Red Cross' fundraising efforts

By Staff Reporters
November 23 2023 - 8:04am
Red Cross members Gill Rolfe, Julie Budden, Virginia Thomson and Sylvia Southern working on the stall outside Beachside Pharmacy recently. Picture supplied
The Milton Ulladulla and Districts Branch of Red Cross would like to thank all the group's supporters who baked, sewed or made items for sale at the stall which was a great success.

