Improvements to the internal road network of Milton Showground are now complete.
The project was made possible through a collaborative effort involving an Australian grant from the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program and a co-contribution from Shoalhaven City Council.
The project was about enhancing accessibility and safety within this popular community space.
Key elements of the project upgrades include:
"Throughout the project's duration, council staff closely collaborated with various user groups, including the Milton Showground Management Committee and the Milton Show Society," Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley said.
"The primary aim was to ensure seamless access and the ongoing success of the annual Milton Show, a cherished tradition in our community."
