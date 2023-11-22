Graham Sweet struck a shot to remember this week when he lined with his fellow Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers.
Graham, on the seventh hole, swung hard and mighty to land a hole-in-one.
As all golfers know - a hole-in-one is not an everyday occurrence, congratulations Graham.
Meanwhile, on a beautiful day [yesterday November 22] 58 Beachside Veteran golfers played a single stableford event, in conjunction with the second, and final round of the Medal Of Medals.
Stig Andersson with 25 points was the medal and the day's winner.
Stig's 25 points with his additional 16 points last week resulted in his Medal-Of-Medal wins.
Second place for the day went to Brian Morrison who scored 23 points, in a countback from third-placed Phillip Smart, while Simon Richmond was awarded fourth place with 22 points.
Brian Morrison was also runner-up for the Medal-Of-Medals.
Nearest the pins were won by Stig Andersson on the second, Phil Smart on the sixth, Roy Bender on the eighth, and Michael McCormack on the ninth, while balls were given out for scores down to 17 on a count-back.
The wildcard of two balls was won by Alan Edwards, so remains at two balls next week, November 29, when golfers will play a foursomes event.
