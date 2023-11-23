Keira Buckpitt looks comfortable with having [c] next to her name.
The Ulladulla Boardriders member and Culburra Beach resident is currently in Brazil for the 2023 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.
She is captain of the Junior Irukandjis team, which will be representing Australia at the championships.
The Irukandjis name was generously gifted to Surfing Australia by the local Yirrganydji people of North Queensland.
Keira is hoping to make it into the top five this year after finishing ninth in El Salvador at the last world junior titles.
"The team is looking very strong. Everyone's looking good," she said.
The championship is set to kick off with an Opening Ceremony at Macumba Beach today Friday, November 24 [local time] before the potential start of the surf contest, depending on conditions, in the afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.