Why wait to start decking the halls?

I grew up with the rule in my family that we could not begin decorating for Christmas until December 1.
The sub-clause was that all decorations must be down on January 1 - any later was considered bad luck.
It is a rule I have long maintained and passed onto my children.
With this in mind, it is not surprising that when I posted a picture of a few Christmas decorations I had put on display early this month, I received a prompt response from one of my daughters that it was too early.
She is probably right - and clearly adhering to her childhood lessons. Good child.
However, I can't help myself and I am defending my premature decorative actions with some solid defence - I think.
Firstly, I am a grandma now and for the first time in several years young children are a part of the family Christmas celebrations. As far as I'm concerned the twinkling lights, colourful tinsel and musical ornaments need to be out early for full festive appreciation by those young ones.
Secondly, some of the ornaments I have already put on display include beautiful ceramic creations made by my mother over many years. It seems a pity that they should be packed away for 11 months of the years. I say, let everyone appreciate their beauty for longer.
Thirdly...well, I just want to. Anything that brings a little joy to people deserves to be on show!
At this stage I haven't set up the tree and the outdoor lights - but each weekend since early November I have been decking the halls...and every other room in my home with a few more decorations.
Oh, and I have also watched a few Christmas movies to make sure I stay in a festive mood. Or should that be a few too many Christmas movies?
What is your plan for the season? Have you begun decorating? Or do you support my daughter's claim that it is too early?
Jackie Meyers, editor
