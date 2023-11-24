Life would be sweet with Honey purring around.
This week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's cat is Honey, who is as sweet as her name suggests.
Honey is a beautiful and affectionate girl and is three-and-a-half-years old.
Shelter staff believe Honey would be happy in a home with children and/or another friendly cat.
Honey costs $182 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Honey's best features are:
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1002467 to learn more about Honey.
