State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, has paid tribute to the Disabled Surfers Association's South Coast branch and the record number who took part in the annual event in Mollymook recently.
Speaking in State Parliament on Thursday, November 23, Ms Butler said the DSA day was all about "putting smiles on dials".
Ms Butler's tribute to the DSA day continued her long association with the organisation, as she was instrumental in the disabled surfers extending to Mollymook 15 years ago.
"As a member of the Ulladulla Boardriders Club, I wanted to give our younger members [a chance] to realise how lucky they were and to give back to the community," she told Parliament.
"Surfing is a great equaliser and brings everyone together, and social inclusion is the outcome."
Ms Butler said it took her a year to convince the South Coast branch founder Jim Bradley that there was enough support in the Ulladulla Boardriders and the Milton-Ulladulla community to stage a successful event.
"And now, 15 years later, I'm happy to say that not only did we accomplish this, but the Mollymook event is now one of the biggest events on the South Coast," she said.
This year the Mollymook day broke attendance records, with 52 participants, 165 volunteers and 56 carers taking part.
"And this year many of these volunteers were first time attendees at a disabled surfers event," Ms Butler said.
She also paid tribute to some of the people who participated each year "Jason Russell, Scott and Daniel Colebrook, Stevie Malmo, Lusa and Peter Gilford, Scottie Norris, Dax Penny and my mate Blake."
"This crew have attended for many years, and I know that they look forward to our one special day of the year as much as I do," Ms Butler said.
"I am blessed to have met so many wonderful surfers and their families over the years."
"The only bad thing is that now we have to wait another 12 months for the next Mollymook event," she said.
South Coast branch president Ian Picton said this was the first year he had asked people to register their plans to attend, and a few days out from the event "we had more participants than volunteers".
However the community "definitely came out in force, which was fantastic."
Mr Picton said the day produced plenty of smiles, along with "a couple of wipeouts, but nothing serious".
He thanked Akwa Surf and Southern Man for continuing to support the event.
