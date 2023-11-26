Milton Ulladulla Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Safe Waters Community Care calls for Shoalhaven City Council to improve its system

By Damian McGill
Updated November 27 2023 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
People at a 'rough sleep' to support Safe Waters earlier this year were told all about the group's frustrations. Picture supplied
THE founder of Ulladulla's homeless shelter is joining a call to make it easier for charitable groups to put roofs over the heads of people in need.

