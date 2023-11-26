Members of the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club gathered for their Christmas luncheon at Dunn Lewis Centre recently.
It was the Club's last luncheon for the year and the annual event was well attended by members and guests from other VIEW Clubs in the group's zone.
The venue was decorated with festive colours and ornaments and filled with friendship and laughter.
There were raffle prizes to be won, drinks on offer, and, best of all, a performance by the popular Two Tenors.
During the meeting, group president Denise McKenna and acting secretary and treasurer Sonia Workman were acknowledged for their dedication to leading the club.
Throughout the year, they took on extra responsibilities in the absence of other committee members.
The good news is that more club members have put their hands up for next year's committee positions.
The club honored its special guest Joyce who is 98-years-old with the song 'You are the Most Beautiful Girl in the World'.
Thanks to the Two Tenors whose brilliant execution of the song brought a big smile on Joyce's face.
Joyce retired from the Club last year.
The "accidental" speaker Mary Campy, from Mollymook VIEW Club, who reminded the gather that all VIEW Clubs work together towards the shared goal, that is to advocate and sponsor disadvantaged Australian students in The Smith Family's Learning for Life program. The Club currently sponsors three students.
Once again, the Club would like to express its heartfelt Thank You to Karlee Dunn and the team at Dunn Lewis Centre for their continuous support and hospitality.
We look forward to seeing you 2024.
The club's next meeting is on January 25 which will be the AGM when a new committee will be elected and installed.
Any women wishing to know more about the Club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
