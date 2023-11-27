Volunteers from the Ulladulla SES have "help self sand and sandbags" available this morning as the region prepares for a massive downpour of rain.
This morning [Tuesday] self-help sand and sandbags can be collected from SES headquarters in Camden Street Ulladulla from 10am to 12pm.
Later today sand and sandbags will be available at the Telstra Tower at Lake Conjola and in the Beach Road Carpark at Lake Tabourie.
SES will be monitoring local lakes, along with Porters Creek Dam, closely.
If you need SES emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening.
