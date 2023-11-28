The next 36-hours is the Ulladulla SES's current focus
The SES says there is a potential heavy rain over the next 36 hours with a strong focus on Wednesday.
There is also a possibility of strong winds and thunderstorms.
Sand and sandbags are available at Lake Conjola Telstra Tower and Lake Tabourie Beach Street Carpark.
The SES asks ask that you use the QR code so they know when to resupply them.
If you need sand and sandbags in Ulladulla please phone 132 500 and ask for the duty officer.
Peak rain so far has been at Porters Creek Dam 48mm, Willinga Lake 27mm, Brooman 14mm, Burrill 6mm and Ulladulla just 1mm.
However, these figures look likely to change.
If you need SES emergency assistance call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening.
