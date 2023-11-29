Melbourne Cup munchies: Recipe & snack suggestions to serve this year

Plan your next get together with some delicious platters. Picture Shutterstock

Spring is well and truly here. The sun is shining, flowers are blooming, and yes, the magpies are swooping - on that note, stay safe out there, friends.

There's always a lot to look forward to this time of year. It'll be Christmas before we know it, a long, hot summer awaits us, and somewhere in between, we can all relish in the glitz and glamour of spring racing. Did I mention that all of these events warrant a great Aussie barbecue?

Barbecue season is officially back and the Melbourne Cup public holiday and long weekend is always a keen opportunity to round up your closest friends and family for a snag and some iced-cold beverages.

Dress up, dress down - the choice is yours. But the annual occasion always delivers ample time to spend with those who mean most.

There's no doubt that it can be stressful when it's your turn to host. Who should we invite? What kind of music should we play? What kind of drinks should we provide? What food should we serve? What about allergies and intolerances?

The list goes on and on...

If you opt to provide food - and let's face it, what would a good barbecue be without the finest selection of food - then it's high time to think outside the generic world of bland meat patties and the stereotypical snag. Consider a whole range of different sharing platters and snacks from all corners of the globe. After all, almost half of all Victorians come from a multicultural background, and we should celebrate that!

Get snacking

Let's explore a number of different sharing platter options, including snacks to keep the crowd going.

While it's commonplace to find the usual chips, dip, and chocolate at a summer barbecue, consider healthier and more filling alternatives. Especially if there are kids present and you'd like to prevent the erratic highs and lows of sugar energy.

The ketogenic diet, or substituting carbs for fats as a primary energy source, holds a number of health benefits including increased energy and prevention of metabolic diseases.

A high protein, high fat snack that also stores for longer than other fresh alternatives is beef jerky. While the more processed versions are available in most supermarkets, a little research can help you find quality biltong in Australia. Provided it's the salt, seasoning, and sweetener-free variants, beef jerky also has the added bonus of being pet-friendly for your canine friends.

Another healthy range of high fat snacks are nuts. Nuts are a crowd-pleasing snack that also happen to be a natural superfood. Nuts have been linked to improved brain health, including better cognitive function, learning, memory and mood. So reap the health benefits and add a bowl (or two) to your table this season.

Something more substantial

There are so many creative dishes to serve up at your next barbecue. Here's a list of the most shareable, delectable, and culturally diverse recipes for you to give a red hot whirl come Melbourne Cup Day long weekend.

1.Rice paper rolls

These fresh, Vietnamese rolls are loaded with goodness. Featuring cucumbers, carrots, glass noodles, fresh coriander and your choice of meat (or a delicious hoisin-covered tofu for the vegan option). Having tried this recipe before, I can affirm that the vegan option is my personal favourite over the chicken option.



Homemade peanut satay sauce for dipping is non-negotiable. While you have the ingredients handy, add in some mini tortilla wraps for crispy tofu hoisin wraps. Another tried and tested, delicious vegan option.

2. Lettuce delights or San Choy Bow

Another dish of Asian influence, this popular Chinese starter is a keto-friendly option that is both easy to make and delicious. Typically made with beef mince (however you can substitute for lamb, mushroom, or any other ground protein of your choosing), this filling snack or side dish is a healthy sharer that's guaranteed to have you coming back for more.

3. Tacos

Did you know that 6-8 pe cent of all human-caused greenhouse gas emissions could be reduced if we stopped wasting food? The World Wildlife Fund has also, alarmingly, found that one-third of all food produced in the world goes to waste. So grab some tortilla wraps and any leftover meat from the BBQ and throw together some easy beef tacos for a Mexican twist. It's sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike!

4. Chicken Caesar salad

What's a barbecue without a hearty salad? Chicken Caesar salad is a popular, filling, low carb, and high protein hit. It's also super quick and easy to whip up. Ditch the croutons to make it keto-friendly. Removing the bread and substituting the dressing with a gluten free version will also create a dish suitable for celiac guests.

5. Pavlova

The sweet tooth in me could not overlook a traditional dessert, and there is none other than the classic Aussie pav. This refreshing dessert is the perfect, light summer addition to round off a satisfying selection of savoury treats. Despite its high sugar content, this iconic national dessert still grants you the vitamins and minerals from a wide selection of fresh fruit (the more, the merrier, I say!)