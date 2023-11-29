Seasonal skincare: Adapting your routine for weather changes

With a few adjustments to your routine, you can maintain glowing, healthy skin. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Everyone wants beautiful skin all year round. However, it can be challenging to maintain healthy skin when you're facing seasonal weather changes.

Your face and body skin not only need special attention during these changing periods but also different approaches to skincare depending on the weather conditions.

Whether your skin gets oily, dry and flaky, or is acne-prone and easily irritated, you must have a good seasonal skincare routine that adapts to weather changes. With a few specific adjustments to your routine, you can maintain glowing, healthy skin.

How does weather affect your skin?

No, it's not all in your head. Studies have shown that seasonal change affects the biochemical and physical properties of the skin. The fluctuations in temperature and humidity throughout the seasons can take a big toll on human skin.

This is because the outer barrier of our skin is very sensitive and dependent on balanced hydration, so during the intermediate seasons of spring and autumn the skin is struggling to adapt to the weather changes.

You will particularly notice this in the transition to colder temperatures. Your skin will get drier and flakier, and people who struggle with skin conditions like eczema and acne will notice flair-ups. In the summer, you may notice a bigger production of oil, which you'll also need to address with proper treatment.

Big weapons in skin care such as a good moisturiser, high SPF sunscreen, and vitamin A retinol products will make a world of difference every season. However, it's vital that you adapt your skincare routine to different weather conditions.

Skincare routine for colder seasons - autumn and winter

In the transition to colder seasons, from summer to autumn, and especially from autumn to winter, your skin becomes very vulnerable to harsher conditions. The drop in temperature and the lack of humidity make it difficult for your skin to retain its natural moisture.

This leads to dry skin - also known as xerosis - that can flake and become irritated and itchy. Unfortunately, many types of skin diseases also tend to become worse during colder seasons. Hot showers and heaters used in winter are also very detrimental to your skin health.

Although every skin is different, there are a few things everyone can do to adapt their skincare routine to the cold seasons:

Regular moisturising is going to be vital to keep your skin hydrated during winter. Dermatologists recommend you apply your moisturiser immediately after showering, to trap existing moisture in your skin.

Choosing heavier ointments and creams will be more effective than water-based lotions to help with dry skin.

Start with a serum first before the heavier cream. Serum is a light product that helps with the hydration of the skin, especially if it includes hyaluronic acid.

Choose gentle, fragrance-free face and hand cleansers to avoid further irritation and dryness to your skin.

Be gentle with exfoliation, as it can disrupt the skin layer and worsen the irritation. Exfoliation helps to remove dead cells, but don't overdo it (once a week is enough).

Don't neglect the sunscreen. Winter sun is also damaging to your skin, so it's essential you protect yourself with a 30+ SPF sunscreen when you are outside.

Avoid washing yourself with very hot water. Hot water will lead to further dryness and irritation of the skin.

Skincare routine for warmer seasons - spring and summer

With the arrival of warmer seasons, the skin gets some relief from the dry conditions of winter. The increased humidity of summer can help your skin feel more hydrated.

However, warm weather usually means more time outdoors, bathing in the pool or sea, and exposure to air-conditioning - factors that can disturb the sensitive barrier of the skin, causing irritation, redness and dryness.

Not only that, but the increased temperature and humidity increases sweat and sebum production, which causes your skin to become oily, with clogged pores and more prone to acne. The exposure to sun also increases the chances of skin damage and pigmentation.

Therefore, you must adapt your skincare routine during spring and summer to ensure your skin remains healthy and properly hydrated. Here are a few tips to consider:

Apply a generous amount of high-SPF sunscreen (at least 30 SPF) twenty minutes before you leave your house. You should reapply it every 2 hours

To avoid acne breakouts, use non-comedogenic products. These are products formulated to not clog pores.

Use a mild oil-removing cleanser to control the production of sebum in your skin.

Use a vitamin C serum before you moisturise. It helps with hyperpigmentation and fine lines.

Apply a fragrance-free moisturiser after taking a shower.

If you're using vitamin A retinol, make sure you use it at night to avoid UV exposure.

Avoid very hot baths to prevent dryness.

Healthy skin all year round

Good skin every day is very much possible. If you apply a skincare routine that focuses on hydration and oil control - depending on the weather conditions and your skin type - you'll be able to keep a healthy-looking skin all year round.

It's also important to remember that other lifestyle factors play an essential role. Eating well, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding smoking are paramount for your overall health, including your skin. You may have the most complete, specialised skin care in the world, but if you're not taking care of your body and health inside and out, no product will magically save your skin.