Shoalhaven will compete in the District League following Football South Coast's announcement of the competition structure for 2024.
Shoalhaven have been promoted from the Community League and will compete in the District League.
Shoalhaven FC have capped off a near perfect season with a tough 1-0 victory over rival Hilltop FC early this year at Ian McLennan Park to win the Football South Coast Community League Division One premiership for 2023.
Head coach Nathan Aldridge called it "a great achievement" by the players and credited the "club's culture" as a whole in fostering the winning environment they've had all year.
The promotion announcement was made on Wednesday, November 29 - one of several made at the time
Shellharbour will compete in the top flight next season following their league championship win.
The club achieved the feat following the merger between Shell Cove and the Shellharbour juniors in late 2022.
Despite finishing last, Unanderra will remain in the District League competition which will bring the number of teams back to the usual 12 (last season there was only 11 with a bye).
Unfortunately for Bellambi, the announcement confirmed that they have been relegated to the District League.
Both the Premier League and District League will feature 12 teams, whilst the same six teams will compete in the Illawarra Women's Premier League.
Albion Park, Bulli, Coniston, Corrimal, Cringila, Helensburgh, Port Kembla, Shellharbour, South Coast United, Tarrawanna, Wollongong Olympic, Wollongong United.
Balgownie, Bellambi, Berkeley, Fernhill, Gerringong, Oak Flats, Piction, Shoalhaven, Thirroul, Unanderra, University, Warilla.
Albion Park, Bulli, Shellharbour, Thirroul, University, Woonona.
