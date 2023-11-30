WITH Ulladulla Boardriders Club member, Keira Buckpitt, leading the way Australia has taken the lead in team rankings on day five of the 2023 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in Brazil.
Keira, a Culburra Beach resident, in the latest round earned yet another solid round three win with an 8.83 heat total to kick off the day in girl's under 18s, while Sierra Kerr and Isla Huppatz both scored impressive numbers in girls under 16s, posting 9.26 and 12.63 heat totals, respectively.
The ISA noted that a dropping swell, combined with the fact that every heat left in the event was straight elimination, placed significant importance on every small decision.
While the pressure got to some, the frontrunners didn't miss a beat, rising to the occasion and proving exactly why they are the favourites.
Five teams started the day fully intact; Australia, USA, Japan, Brazil, and defending champions Hawaii.
However, within an hour, each team had seen their first surfers eliminated.
By the end of the day, Australia had firmly asserted themselves on top, ahead of France, Brazil, Japan and USA.
Aussie competitor Fletcher Kelleher once again stood out in Boy's under 16s, as did Lennix Smith in Boy's under 18's.
Australia remains in great shape heading into the last few days of the championship.
The best junior surfers from every part of the globe will contend for medals in this prestigious event that has proved itself as a direct pathway to the Olympic Games, with Stephanie Gilmore among past ISA World Junior Champions.
