Mollymook VIEW Club members enjoyed lunch and each other's company in friendship and support of The Smith Family recently.
As a total of six members celebrated their birthday's during November the meeting provided an opportunity for the entire club membership to acknowledge their milestones.
It was an occasion to prepare for the festive season while also reflecting upon the extra needs in the community which VIEW seeks to assist.
Mollymook VIEW Club is calling on the community to help raise funds for The Smith Family's Christmas Appeal, to ensure thousands of students experiencing disadvantage can be supported with their education in 2024.
The charity aims to raise $5.3 million nationally through the appeal, which will provide more than 12,600 children access to critical learning and mentoring programs to help them stay engaged and motivated at school.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members.
For more information, please contact President Sue on 0418 400 864.
Next month's meeting which will be the club's Christmas lunch on Monday December 11 - please note earlier time of 10.30am for 11am.
Please phone Helen on 0439 442 509 by midday Thursday December 7 to advise if you will not be attending.
