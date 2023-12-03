The Milton Show Society is calling all amateur home brewer and wine makers to enter its 2024 competition.
Milton Show 2024 - Home Brewing Section [beers, wines, liqueurs and spirits] is calling on everybody who has been home-brewing beers, wines, liqueurs or spirits.
It is time to showcase your efforts and to share ideas and techniques with other brewers, fermenters and distillers.
What better way to develop and share your skills?
Do you know someone who is a brewer, fermenter, distiller or blender? Then, share this link https://miltonshowsociety.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/Amateur-Beer-Wine-ENTRY-FORM- 2023.pdf to the show's entry forms.
Broadly the amateur wine, spirit and liqueur classes cover; red and white wines that are home-made from grapes, fruits or fruit infused off-the-shelf alcohols, such as Limoncello and fruit brandies.
Note the Dates
2024 Milton Show March; Friday 1 , Saturday 2 and Sunday 3
Entries close: COB Wednesday February 29th
Public Tasting: Saturday March 2 rom 2pm - 4.30pm
Separate special amateur beer and wine entry forms must be used for all entries.
These entry forms are available at the Milton Show office and at the vestibule where entries are lodged in the week leading up to the Show or online at www.miltonshowsociety.com. Entry fees are $2 per entry.
Entry forms must be lodged in the vestibule next to the lower pavilion from 10am Monday February 26 with final entries taken before 10am sharp on Thursday 28 February 28. No entries will be accepted after this time. Entry forms must include a short description of the style of entry according to the style described in the schedule.
These will be the new classes for the 2024 beer competition at the Milton Show.
Class beer category examples of beer styles are:
11001 Lager/Pilsner eg: Munich Helles Lager and German
11002 Pale Ale eg: Australian Sparkling Ale and British Golden Ale
11003 Amber/Bitter eg: Irish Red Ale, Best Bitter and Californian Common
11004 Indian Pale Ale eg: Hazy IPA and Double IPA
11005 Porter eg: American Porter and Baltic Porter
11006 Stout eg: Irish Extra Stout and Tropical Stout
11007 WIT, Sour, Belgian eg: Weissbier and Belgiu Dubbel
11008 Other/Strong/Fruit eg: Hells Bock, Spice, Herb and Vegetable
11009 Ginger Beer/Cider, Mead eg: Jonno's Ginger Beer and English Cider
Sponsor Beerco will supply $250 worth of product for the prizes for the show. Monetary prizes also given to winners as well as the very coveted trophies for Best Beer and Wine exhibit in the show.
Exhibitors must be amateur producers of home brew beer or beverages and be 18 years or over, unless the exhibit is non-alcoholic.
Winners for the Beer categories in 2023 were:
Best Novice in Amateur Beer - Sam Rowbotham
Best Exhibit in Lager/Pilsener - Philip Carey
Best Exhibit in Porter/Brown - Adrian Knox
Best Exhibit in Ginger Beer - Adrian Knox
Most Successful Amateur Home Brew Beer Exhibitor - Adrian Knox
Amateur Beer Champion Ribbon and Perpetual Trophy - Greg Bradbury (first time winner)
All amateur beer entries must be entered according to the categories and styles published by the Australian Amateur Homebrew Competition. Judging will be according to style guidelines published by the AABC which can be found on their website www.aabc.org.au.
Home brewers must present 4 x 375ml unlabelled bottles or 2 x 750ml unlabelled bottles.
Beer entries will be judged on the following basis: Colour 3 points, Head 6 points, Aroma 6 points, Palate and Flavour 15 points = Total 30 points.
Exhibitors must present 1 x 750ml bottle for any wine entry in classes 11010 - 11030.
Minimum 1 x 330ml or 375ml bottle for any liqueurs or spirit entries in classes 11033-11035.
Wine, Liqueurs or Spirits will be judged on the following basis: Colour and Clarity 3 points,
Nose Bouquet 7 points, Palate and Flavour 20 points = Total 20 points.
Novices or first time entrants in any class must be declared on the separate special entry form.
Categories and all information on what is necessary is available in the Milton Show Book and on the Milton Show website.
Beer judging takes place Thursday evening March 2 and Friday morning March 3 March 2023 in the vestibule at the show.
Amateur wine tasting takes place on Friday morning 3 March. Then complimentary beer tasting of unopened exhibits will be offered to the public on Saturday March 4 from 2pm to 4.30pm in the vestibule.
Prizes, Awards and empty bottles to be collected between 4.30pm and 5pm Saturday March 4. Any bottles not collected will be disposed.
Some informative links from Wikipedia:
Wine: https://www.wikihow.com/Make-Homemade-Wine
Beers: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homebrewing#Brewing_process
