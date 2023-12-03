Milton Ulladulla Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Milton Show Society brewer and wine makers competition entries open

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 4 2023 - 8:00am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion Amateur Beer Winner 2023 Greg Bradbury [left] with Chief Steward John Hozack. Picture supplied
Champion Amateur Beer Winner 2023 Greg Bradbury [left] with Chief Steward John Hozack. Picture supplied

The Milton Show Society is calling all amateur home brewer and wine makers to enter its 2024 competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.