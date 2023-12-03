You know you are on a winner when people buy the book you just published and become engrossed in it immediately.
The Milton Ulladulla Family History Society launched its latest book 'A History of Shopkeepers and their Families of the Milton-Ulladulla Area' recently and people, after they bought a copy, started to read it straight away.
Some people looked for their relatives who appeared in the pages, while others looked at the many amazing photos and stories about these pioneer shopkeepers.
All those who contributed to the process, like editor/researcher Julie Gullan, were happy that their months of hard work paid off.
"It [the launch] went really well. We got a lot of positive feedback - they loved the book and all the work that went into it," Julie said
"Shelley Hancock [former State Member for the South Coast and a guest speaker] spoke with lots of enthusiasm about the book saying the history and photos were amazing.
"Shelley also said there is nothing like this for our area and congratulated the society for this contribution to our area."
Importantly, sales went well.
"We sold lots of books which was fantastic with sales still happening. People also popped into our room on Saturday to make a purchase," Julie said.
The editor said the book was due to the passion, dedication and hard work of all the contributors.
"I am very proud to have been part of our team. I have learned so much about our history - as I say in my editorial note," she said.
"The photos we have been able to collect and add to the book are amazing.
"The newspaper articles help tell the story of the people. I hope people enjoy the book as much as we do."
The whole team - John Sparks, Ron Smith, Christine Moss, Marg Magnusson, Rita Newman, Meg Hammond, Bev Evans, John Evans, Cheryl Baker, Lynn Heller, Lindsay Bishell and Julie were all congratulated for their efforts.
People can come to the group's rooms at the Ulladulla civic centre complex, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday to get a copy of the book
Along with Mrs Hancock, other guests were Mark Kitchener, Gillian Boyd and Patricia White.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.