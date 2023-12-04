Hollie Braddick is now the fourth fastest 11-year-old girl in Australia following her efforts at a major athletics event.
The star runner made her Australian National Track and Field Championships debut at St Leonard's, Tasmania recently and came fourth in the 100-metre final.
Hollie ran a personal best of 13.30 in the final and was not too far away from getting a medal.
She said it felt good to be the fourth faster runner in her age group in Australia.
"I know I gave my best," Hollie said.
Hollie then helped the NSW side get a silver medal in the four-by-100 metre relay.
The 11-year-old Year Five Milton Public School student ran anchor and was happy she helped NSW win a Silver medal.
"The best part about athletes is the feeling of doing well and winning," she said.
Hollie said she likes running but likes her touch footy better.
Meanwhile, on the weekend Hollie competed in and dominated her rivals at the Little Athletics Mid South Coast Zone Championships.
She came first in the 100m, 200m and long jump and was second in the high jump.
Hollie is now off to regionals in Wollongong in February.
