Monday, 4 December 2023
Hollie Braddick's Australian National Track and Field Championships efforts

By Damian McGill
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 11:55am
Holliesaid it felt good to be the fourth faster runner in her age group in Australia and getting a medal for NSW. Picture suppled
Hollie Braddick is now the fourth fastest 11-year-old girl in Australia following her efforts at a major athletics event.

