Hair care myths debunked: Separating fact from fiction for lush locks

Hair is both an aesthetic tool and a unique vehicle for some wild forms of self-expression. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

There's nothing quite like the feeling of well-groomed, well-kept hair. Soft, luscious, flowing. Hair is both an incredible aesthetic tool and a unique vehicle for some wild forms of self-expression.



If you're enthusiastic about your hair or how it looks, you most likely have spent quite a bit of time googling and searching for the best methods of hair care and maintenance.

Yet, with the internet being what it is, cyberspace is rife with misinformation and rapidly spreading myths. Here, we're going to debunk some hair care fallacies that have thrived where they should have gone by the wayside.

All shampoos & conditioners are basically the same

A common misconception is that it doesn't really matter what shampoo or conditioner you use. Some hair types require certain kinds of conditioner, whether your hair is naturally dry, oily, or if you have dandruff issues.



Not only that, but there is a very real issue with chemical composition. Sulphates and parabens are common ingredients in many well-known shampoos, but these ingredients are actively harmful to hair.



They are known to strip the hair's natural oils, cause scalp irritation, and more. Some products, however, do not use these ingredients in their shampoos and conditioners. Take for example Davines hair products in Australia, which offers premium hair care without the risks associated with sulphates and parabens.

Not washing hair daily

How many times have you heard it? Washing daily strips natural oils. Our hair wasn't made to withstand daily hair treatments. Washing your hair more makes it dry faster, etc. You may have heard this so much that now you've established a convoluted hair-washing routine that can span days, even weeks.



You throw money at expensive products designed to keep your hair looking and smelling good in the interim between washes, and all because some people said that was the way to do it.

However, this may have all been an elaborate myth that expanded way more than it should have. Trichologist Annabel Kingsley (daughter of the late Phillip Kingsley, founder of the Phillip Kingsley hair care brand) says that washing hair daily is "ideal" and even necessary for those with greasy hair. This is backed up by a recent study that showed that daily hair washing offers "superior" results against once-per-week washing.

Trimming hair = Faster growth

This one might not seem as much of a surprise, but for those of you who were hoping to get hair like Rapunzel in record time after regular trims, we're sorry to say that that's just not how it works.



The rate at which your hair grows is determined genetically, and while the hair may appear neater after a trim (thereby making it appear longer/healthier over time) a trim can't alter your genetics. If your ancestors' hair was predominantly slow-growing it doesn't matter how many trims you get, a hairdresser just can't make your hair grow faster.

Cold water doesn't make hair shiny

We're very sorry to do this but if you've been spending your days under the freezing grip of a cold rinse in the hopes of a lightsaber-esque shine, we're very sorry to say that you've fallen to the dark side. The idea originated from the rationale that cold water closes your hair's cuticles. This apparently made hair flatter and therefore more light-reflective, ergo more shiny.

However, TRI Princeton chemists found that cold water had absolutely no shine-enhancing effect and that (here's the real kicker), warm water is in fact the way to go for glossier, shinier hair. This is because cold water is not effective at rinsing oily and dirty residue off of hair strands. Warm water is much better for this, and allows your hair's natural beauty to really shine through.

Colouring hair will damage it

It's important to point out here that while hair colouring has been long associated with hair damage for years, it's more an issue of correlation vs causation, and the blame has been unfairly squared on the shoulders of dyes.

What actually causes damage is the bleaching efforts used to get the most vibrant colouring from dyes. And while some dyes contain harsh chemicals like ammonia, ammonia-free and hair-friendly box dyes are available all over the internet.



If you want to dye your hair, go for it, but if your hair is already damaged or naturally fragile then try looking at ammonia-free dyes and going with a colour that won't necessitate the bleaching of your hair.

The root of the problem

It's important to understand that in life, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all. People are all incredibly diverse, and the chemicals and natural workings of a person's body will usually be entirely different to another person's. Too often people put their anecdotal experiences online, the anecdote works for some people, and these people then go on to publish their positive experience and before you know it the anecdote has become fact.