This week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week is 'Andy' the happy and clever hound.
Andy, the cattle-dog, is just over one-year-of-age and loves all dogs and people.
Andy would love a home with a family who'll give him lots of exercise and mental stimulation that he'll require due to being a working breed.
Andy's features:
He costs $100 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1007522 to learn more about Andy.
