Tasty event to support Blessing of the Fleet Festival

THE upcoming Taste of the Sea fundraiser is the perfect way for people to support the 2024 Blessing of the Fleet Festival and have fun at the same time.
The Taste of the Sea is a night of "delectable seafood and live entertainment" to support the 2024 Blessing of the Fleet Festival.
Guests will be treated to an exquisite feast of fresh seafood, while enjoying live entertainment and storytelling from local sea-loving families.
The event, at Oceanvibe, Ulladulla, is on Saturday, February 10 from 5.30 pm to 10pm and also aims to celebrate Ulladulla's local fishing heritage.
All proceeds from the evening will go towards organising the 2024 Blessing of Fleet Festival.
Go to https://www.stickytickets.com.au/axgik/taste_of_the_sea_ulladulla.aspx to get your tickets or try the bar code below.
Festival organiser Maria Lavalle would like to thank "our generous sponsors: for the event.
They are:
Ulladulla Fishermans co op
Sydney fish market
McDonalds Ulladulla
Ocean Vibe Ulladulla
BSP Accounting
Raywhite realestate Ulladulla
Gwylo
Carlos Italian restorante seafood & Bar
Southern Bricks and pavers
Emmersons on Main
