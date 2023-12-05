The death mask of the Australian Bushranger Ned Kelly will be among the evocative displays featured in the 'Death Love Art' exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
At the heart of this major exhibition is a compelling exploration of the intersection between death, love, and the artistic expression that binds them.
It will delve into the myriad ways in which artists and communities have grappled with the profound concepts of death and love throughout history.
Through diverse mediums such as painting, sculpture, literature, and multimedia installations, the exhibition demonstrates how art has been a way of coping with the complexities of loss, love, and life itself.
Works were borrowed from a range of institutions including National Gallery of Victoria, MCA, Heide Museum of Modern Art, and National Museum of Australia, and from artists' private collections.
From the haunting beauty of First Century BC Egyptian funerary portraits, to Ned Kelly's death mask, to contemporary Australian and international art, the exhibition presents a diverse range of works that illuminate the complexity of human emotions in the face of death.
Artists include: Tony Albert, Vernon Ah Kee, Katthy Cavaliere, Maree Clark, Juan Davila, Samuel Elyard, Anne Ferran, Todd Fuller, HaHa, Joy Hester, William Kelly, Sally Morgan, Sidney Nolan, Wayde Owen, Gary Shead, Frank Short, Vicki Varvaressos, Jason Wing, Jiang Zhi and Salvatore Zofrea.
The exhibition is curated by Max Dingle and will be open from Saturday December 9 to February 3 2024 at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, 12 Berry Street, Nowra.
The Death Love Art exhibition launch is on Saturday December 9from 4pm - 6pm.
Journalist and broadcaster Caroline Baum will officially open the exhibition at the launch.
Following her address, Steel City Strings will deliver a performance derived from their program "Body & Soul," inspired by the exhibition.
This program explores consciousness, the spark of life, as well as themes of grief and loss.
Refreshments will be served, and everyone is welcome to attend, entry is free.
For more information, visit the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery website.
