Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Death Love Art' exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maree Clarke's 'Women in Mourning 1'. Picture courtesy of the artist and Vivien Anderson Gallery, Melbourne.
Maree Clarke's 'Women in Mourning 1'. Picture courtesy of the artist and Vivien Anderson Gallery, Melbourne.

The death mask of the Australian Bushranger Ned Kelly will be among the evocative displays featured in the 'Death Love Art' exhibition at the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.