Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

The Times will close the year with a gallery of babies born in 2023

December 7 2023 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baby Hudson Binks Chisholm was born on November 28 2023 and he weighed 3.94 kilograms at birth. Picture supplied
Baby Hudson Binks Chisholm was born on November 28 2023 and he weighed 3.94 kilograms at birth. Picture supplied

Hudson Binks Chisholm is just one of the many babies born in the Shoalhaven this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.